Myles Dewitt Johnson
Myles Dewitt Johnson 76 of Vardaman, Mississippi, traded his sorrow for joy on February 1, 2020 at his home with his family by his side. Born on July 20, 1943 in Vardaman , Myles was to the late Hugh Mitchell Johnson and Beatrice Spencer Johnson Chandler.
Myles was member of the fraternal society of free masons holding membership at the lodges in Memphis and Vardaman throughout his life. He not only believed in what free masonry stood for, but also practiced the guiding principles of the valuable organization. Myles found great joy in the Thursday night picking at The Music Room in Vardaman, from the socializing all the way down to variety of music played. He thoroughly enjoyed a variety of sport, but he had deeper love for music. Myles didn't simply pass away, he held in his soul the cure to death, a relationship with the Lord where he actively worshiped Him at First Baptist church of Vardaman.
Myles is survived by his caring family; daughter, Shanna Johnson (Shawn) Lynch of Memphis, Tennessee; brother, Wayne (Wilma) Johnson of Vardaman, Mississippi; two grandchildren, Michael "Mikey" Johnson and Matthew Johnson of Greenville, South Carolina; special nephew, Mitchell Hugh Johnson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Hugh Mitchell Johnson and Beatrice Spencer Johnson Chandler; loving wife, Genita Ann Johnson; son, Michael Christopher Johnson.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 12:00P.M - 2:00P.M at First Baptist Church of Vardaman. In addition to the visitation, a memorial service honoring Myles's life will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 beginning 2:00 P.M in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church of Vardaman. Bro. Johnathan Peeples will lead the memorial service; with burial following at Elezey Cemetery in Vardaman.
Parker Memorial Funeral Home of Bruce and Vardaman is honored to serve the Johnson family in helping make arrangements remembering Myles's life. Online condolences may be composed at
parkermemorialfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020