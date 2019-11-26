|
Myron William Pfeifer
Collierville - Myron William Pfeifer, 86, of Collierville TN., died Sunday November 24, 2019. He was born January 27, 1933.
He is survived by wife Nora, his sons Greg W. Pfeifer (Catherine) and Jeff M. Pfeifer (Marlene), stepson Keith Chalmers, stepdaughters Charla McGoff (Tommy) and Paula Capers, grandchildren Mathew Pfeifer (Christina), Rachel Williams (Steven), Rebecca White (Adam), Tommy Hayes (Raquel), Justin Chalmers, and Jessica Chalmers, 12 great-grandchildren, and 8 great-great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents Fred P. Pfeifer and Frances M. (Hoerchler) Pfeifer.
He was loved by all for his great laugh, his ability to make others laugh, his generosity, and his love for his family.
He was an active parishioner of Catholic Church of the Incarnation, Collierville, TN.
Visitation will be Saturday November 30th, 12:00 noon at Catholic Church of the Incarnation and funeral Mass to be celebrated at 1:00 P.M.
Memorials may be made to Catholic Church of The Incarnation, 360 Bray Station, Collierville, TN 38017.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019