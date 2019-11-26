Services
Church of the Incarnation
360 Bray Station Rd
Collierville, TN 38017
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Catholic Church of the Incarnation
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Catholic Church of the Incarnation
Myron William Pfeifer


1933 - 2019
Myron William Pfeifer Obituary
Myron William Pfeifer

Collierville - Myron William Pfeifer, 86, of Collierville TN., died Sunday November 24, 2019. He was born January 27, 1933.

He is survived by wife Nora, his sons Greg W. Pfeifer (Catherine) and Jeff M. Pfeifer (Marlene), stepson Keith Chalmers, stepdaughters Charla McGoff (Tommy) and Paula Capers, grandchildren Mathew Pfeifer (Christina), Rachel Williams (Steven), Rebecca White (Adam), Tommy Hayes (Raquel), Justin Chalmers, and Jessica Chalmers, 12 great-grandchildren, and 8 great-great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents Fred P. Pfeifer and Frances M. (Hoerchler) Pfeifer.

He was loved by all for his great laugh, his ability to make others laugh, his generosity, and his love for his family.

He was an active parishioner of Catholic Church of the Incarnation, Collierville, TN.

Visitation will be Saturday November 30th, 12:00 noon at Catholic Church of the Incarnation and funeral Mass to be celebrated at 1:00 P.M.

Memorials may be made to Catholic Church of The Incarnation, 360 Bray Station, Collierville, TN 38017.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
