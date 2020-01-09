|
Myrtle Calaway Bawcum
Lexington - Myrtle Calaway Bawcum, 87, of Lexington TN, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Myrtle was born on October 26, 1932 to Raymond and Emma Gladys Berry in Bauxite, AR. She is survived by one son, William A. Calaway (Linda) of Bartlett, TN; Three daughters, Belynda Looney (William "Bill") of Seymour TN , Deondra Baker (Eric) of Lexington TN, and Carolee (Sean) Stafford of Marion AR; 16 Grandchildren; 26 Great Grandchildren, and Six Great-Great Grandchildren. Preceding her in death are her parents, two sons, husband William James Calaway Sr., and husband Gray Bawcum. Myrtle was a loving and dedicated woman is so many respects. Her family was her pride and joy, she never met a stranger, and would help anyone. She spent her free time playing her harmonica and singing. She was deeply rooted in her faith and was a member of 1st Baptist Church in Lexington, TN and would sing to the elderly, deliver food to anyone in need, and was an avid senior citizens volunteer in Lexington, TN. She was also a member of First United Methodist Church Building Better Mom's Club in West Memphis.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020