Maineville - Myrtle Madge Wilbanks passed away 11/ 11/ 2020 in Maineville, Ohio. Beloved wife of the late, Johnny Wilbanks. Beloved mother of Johnny Wilbanks Jr, Gay Gatta & Linda Minnick, & spouses, seven grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren & her beloved dog Paxton.



Funeral service, Briarwood Community Church, 1900 N. Germantown Pkwy, Cordova, TN. November 21 at 11:00 AM. Interment Memphis Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens 3700 N. Germantown Pkwy, Bartlett, TN. 38133.



Shackelford Funeral Directors of Selmer, 731-645-3481









