1/
Myrtle Madge Wilbanks
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Myrtle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Myrtle Madge Wilbanks

Maineville - Myrtle Madge Wilbanks passed away 11/ 11/ 2020 in Maineville, Ohio. Beloved wife of the late, Johnny Wilbanks. Beloved mother of Johnny Wilbanks Jr, Gay Gatta & Linda Minnick, & spouses, seven grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren & her beloved dog Paxton.

Funeral service, Briarwood Community Church, 1900 N. Germantown Pkwy, Cordova, TN. November 21 at 11:00 AM. Interment Memphis Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens 3700 N. Germantown Pkwy, Bartlett, TN. 38133.

Shackelford Funeral Directors of Selmer, 731-645-3481




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Briarwood Community Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
9017250100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved