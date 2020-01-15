Services
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 873-0123
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Leawood Baptist Church
3638 Macon Rd
Service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Leawood Baptist Church
3638 Macon Rd
N. Edith Weatherford

N. Edith Weatherford Obituary
N. Edith Weatherford

Memphis - N. Edith Weatherford, 95, of Memphis, TN passed away January 15, 2019. Mrs. Weatherford was a retired legal secretary of 60 years and a member of Leawood Baptist Church for over 47 years. She was lovingly dedicated to her family. She is survived by her sons, Rob (Karen) Weatherford of Jackson, TN, Randy Weatherford of Memphis, TN and Terry (Donna) Weatherford of Atoka, TN; sister, Peggy O'Dell of Lexington, TN; granddaughters, Sarah Baxter and Holly Alana; great-grandchild, Cayden Alana. The family will receive friends Saturday (Jan 18) at Leawood Baptist Church (3638 Macon Rd) from 10am until the service at 11:00am. Interment is private. The family asks memorials be made to Leawood Baptist Church.

Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
