|
|
N. Edith Weatherford
Memphis - N. Edith Weatherford, 95, of Memphis, TN passed away January 15, 2019. Mrs. Weatherford was a retired legal secretary of 60 years and a member of Leawood Baptist Church for over 47 years. She was lovingly dedicated to her family. She is survived by her sons, Rob (Karen) Weatherford of Jackson, TN, Randy Weatherford of Memphis, TN and Terry (Donna) Weatherford of Atoka, TN; sister, Peggy O'Dell of Lexington, TN; granddaughters, Sarah Baxter and Holly Alana; great-grandchild, Cayden Alana. The family will receive friends Saturday (Jan 18) at Leawood Baptist Church (3638 Macon Rd) from 10am until the service at 11:00am. Interment is private. The family asks memorials be made to Leawood Baptist Church.
Munford Funeral Home
Millington Chapel
(901) 873-0123
MunfordFuneralHome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020