Nadine B. Gates
Memphis - Nadine B. Gates died peacefully at her home of 62 years on Hayne Circle, Thursday, June 27, 2019. She was born in Chicago Heights, Illinois to Julia and Peter Biasella, December 28, 1928. Widow of J. Granville Gates, Jr. and Virgil J. Gabrielleschi.
She began her career of Interior Design, picking out wallpaper and flooring for her husband's home building company and later worked with Gil Humphrey's Homestead House. She was a member of Madonna Circle, Kings Daughters, Subsidium and The Ladies Nine Hole Golf Group at Colonial Country Club.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Peter Biasella, and sister, Ursaline Dunavant. She is survived by sons, J. Granville Gates, III, wife Susan, and Jeffery P. Gates, wife Carol; grandchildren, Julia, Rhea, husband John, J. Granville IV, Molly and Perry, and great-granddaughter Harper Nadine Rhea.
Visitation will be at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Tuesday, July 2nd, at noon, followed by a funeral mass at 1pm. Memorial contributions can be made to the Crohns and Colitis Foundation.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 30, 2019