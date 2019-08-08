|
|
Nadine (Eastin) Reaves
Memphis - Nadine (Eastin) Reaves, 88, of Memphis, Tennessee formerly of Harrisburg departed this life Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Saint Francis Hospital in Memphis. She was born December 15, 1930 in Harrisburg, Arkansas the daughter of Ernest Harrell and Grace Marie Spencer Eastin. Daisy Nadine was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, Gordon Reaves, and her brother, Delbert Harrell Eastin, a renown artist being recognized widespread for his work. Nadine then married Bobby R. Hammons on October 4, 1984 and they have truly enjoyed thirty-four years of marriage.
She was indeed a gifted lady, she completed twelve years at the School for the Blind in Nashville, Tennessee. Her next years, she attended Ward Belmont School for Girls, a finishing school to transform girls into young ladies. Nadine also graduated from South Western College (Rhodes College) in Memphis, Tennessee earning a degree in Music. Part of her life, for seventeen years, she worked in Medical Records in the Baptist Hospital in Memphis. Nadine was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church in Memphis. An award most of us will never see Nadine received a life time achievement award from the American Bible Association for memorizing the whole New Testament King James version of the Bible! A respected soloist, excellent musician with perfect pitch was one good reason she was known as Miss America among her friends. She is survived by her husband, Bobby R. Hammons of the home in Memphis, a half-sister, Dianah Kay Bates, several nephews, and a host of friends. Graveside services will be Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Harrisburg Memorial Park Cemetery at 2:00 P.M. Arrangements by Jackson's Harrisburg Funeral Home.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 8, 2019