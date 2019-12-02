|
Nancy Baldridge
Nancy Baldridge, age 90, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 1, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Robert Baldridge. She is survived by her son Joe Baldridge (Jackie) and her daughter Jenny Bishop (David), both of Cordova, along with her grandson Will Bishop (Jamie) of Clinton, MS and granddaughter Amy Bishop Bryant (Nick) of Dothan, AL, and six great-grandchildren.
Nancy was a long-time member of Bellevue Baptist Church. She volunteered for many years at the Bellevue Family Life Center and at St. Francis Hospital - Bartlett.
A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 4th from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM with a service to follow at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens (3700 N. Germantown Rd.) In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to Love Worth Finding (lwf.org).
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019