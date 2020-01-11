|
Nancy Bowman Quinn
Cordova - Nancy Bowman Quinn, 78, of Cordova, TN, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 9, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born in Beattyville, KY and lived most of her life in Memphis, TN. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents Sam and Lucy (Wilson) Bowman, and her granddaughter Rachel Hooten. She will be greatly missed by her husband of 56 years, Mike Quinn; her daughters Tracy Hooten (Matt) and Lesley Quinn; her grandchildren Samuel Hooten and Sarah Hooten; and her three siblings, Colleen Bradley (Bill), Greta Payne (Bob), Sammy Bowman (Helen), and a host of other cherished relatives and friends. She was a long-time parishioner at St. Ann Catholic Church in Bartlett, TN.
A Family Visitation will be held at 11:00 am followed by a Funeral Mass at 12:00pm on Monday, January 13, 2020, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Germantown, TN. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House of Ann Arbor, MI 734-994-4442, to St. Ann Catholic Church in Bartlett, TN, or Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Germantown, TN.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020