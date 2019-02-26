|
Nancy C. Duncan
Memphis, Tn
Nancy C. Duncan, 81, passed away February 22, 2019. Nancy is survived by husband, James F. Duncan, Jr., daughter, Alicia Bell Harwell (Timothy C.), son, Vincent Andrew Bell (Janine Smith), grandchildren Crystal Via (Terry), Casey Beaver (Blaine), McKenzie Lorin Bell, Steven Cramer, Meghan Rice (Mark) and five great grandchildren. The family will receive friends Monday, February 25th from 6-8pm at Family Funeral Care. The services will be Tuesday, February 26th at 10am at Family Funeral Care with the burial to follow at Memphis Memory Gardens.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 26, 2019