Services
Family Funeral Care Memphis
4925 Summer Ave
Memphis, TN 38122
(901) 761-8000
For more information about
Nancy Duncan
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Family Funeral Care Memphis
4925 Summer Ave
Memphis, TN 38122
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Duncan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy C. Duncan


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nancy C. Duncan Obituary
Nancy C. Duncan

Memphis, Tn

Nancy C. Duncan, 81, passed away February 22, 2019. Nancy is survived by husband, James F. Duncan, Jr., daughter, Alicia Bell Harwell (Timothy C.), son, Vincent Andrew Bell (Janine Smith), grandchildren Crystal Via (Terry), Casey Beaver (Blaine), McKenzie Lorin Bell, Steven Cramer, Meghan Rice (Mark) and five great grandchildren. The family will receive friends Monday, February 25th from 6-8pm at Family Funeral Care. The services will be Tuesday, February 26th at 10am at Family Funeral Care with the burial to follow at Memphis Memory Gardens.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Family Funeral Care Memphis
Download Now