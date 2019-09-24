|
Nancy D. McIntosh
Germantown - Nancy D. McIntosh, 83, of Germantown, died Sept. 21. She taught at the University of Georgia and the University of Memphis, where she coached the women's tennis team. She taught private tennis lessons for 22 years.
She was an active member of First Evangelical Church, where she was involved with the He Cares and care-givers ministries. She leaves her husband of 50 years, Kenneth F. McIntosh of Germantown; her daughter Melissa M. Ruleman (Kurt) of Memphis, and three grandchildren Victor, Luther and Inez Ruleman. The visitation will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday at First Evangelical Church, followed by a memorial service at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family requests that any memorials be sent to the First Evangelical mission fund or to the .Hernando Funeral Home, 662 429-5260
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 24, 2019