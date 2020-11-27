Nancy Donaldson Callicott (nee. Dillis)Memphis - Nancy Donaldson Callicott (nee. Dills), 88, the beloved wife of Richard Ross Callicott went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 23, 2020 after a long illness. Nancy was born October 23, 1932 in Huntsville Alabama, the daughter of the late Laura and Marion Donaldson. She was the youngest of three children, her brothers J B and Marion Jr predeceased her. The Family moved to Memphis Tennessee just in time for Nancy to start the first grade at Messick School. Nancy graduated from the Memphis Technical High School and attended the University of Memphis. Before returning to Memphis in 2011 Nancy lived for many years in Texas where she worked as a realtor in the Dallas area. Nancy was a very loving mother, she and all the family, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews enjoyed many a wonderful time being together at reunions and Christmas celebrations. Nancy is survived by four children, all living in Texas; Claire Johnson (Randall), Judy Evans (Garry), James Dills Jr.( Maria), Kelly Dills (Stefani), also three grandchildren, Laura Kylee, Lacey, Alton, two great grandchildren and five nephews and nieces. The family will receive friends at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery on Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020 at 1:00 PM with the service beginning at 2:00 PM Face Mask will be required.