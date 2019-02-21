Services
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
(901) 725-0100
Nancy Randall
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Interment
Following Services
Memorial Park Cemetery
Nancy G. Randall

Germantown, TN

RandallNancy Gower Randall was born April 20, 1929 in Atlanta Georgia. She was the daughter of the late William Justus Gower, Sr. and the late Nannie Love Selman Gower. She was the widow of William Robert "Bobby" Randall, Sr. and the loving mother of Nancy "Nan" Randall Newsome (Rick), Bob Randall (Elizabeth), and Susan "Sue" Randall Wilkes (Phil). She was the devoted grandmother of Jenna Newsome, Darcy Newsome Peth (Ian), Mark Randall (Amanda), Brett Wilkes, and Bradley Wilkes. She was also, the loving great-grandmother of Jack Henry Randall, Sylvia Nancy Peth, and Bennett Nicholas Peth. She was predeceased by her brother, Dr. William "Justus" Gower and his wife, Anne. In addition to her children and their families, she leaves behind numerous nephews and nieces and her brother-in-law, Comer H Randall, Jr. and his wife Jo.

Nancy was born into a family of faith and her faith was central to every aspect of her life. She had accepted Jesus as her personal savior at a young age; she actively served the Lord throughout her life in every community in which she lived. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Cordova, TN.

Nancy and Bob, Sr. enjoyed a long and loving marriage for nearly 63 years. They raised their family in Washington, GA, Bolivar, TN, and Mayfield, KY. Nancy had resided at The Village of Germantown since 2010; she loved her community of friends and the staff of The Village of Germantown.

The family will receive friends beginning at 12:00 (noon) at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar followed by a celebration of life at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, February 22nd. Interment immediately following in Memorial Park Cemetery. Officiants will be Dr. Richard Hipps and Reverend Billy Spinks. The family requests donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Trinity Baptist Church, , or The Village of Germantown Foundation.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 21, 2019
