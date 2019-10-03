|
|
Nancy Hale Vickers
Collierville - Nancy Hale Vickers, 71, of Collierville, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, October 1st, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Francis Roland Hale and Leon Hale and two brothers, M.R. Hale and J.N. Hale.
Mrs. Vickers is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Tom Vickers, son, Jamie Vickers and Melissa Vickers, two grandchildren, Leo James and Stella Jane Vickers, and several sisters, Myrtle Kirby, Peggy Ward, Linda Simpson and Brinda Hale.
Mrs. Vickers taught for Memphis City Schools for over 11 years. She was a member at Faith Lutheran Church in Collierville since 1998. She was an avid Memphis Basketball fan even traveling with them to watch games.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, October 5th from ten o'clock in the morning until the time of service at eleven o'clock in the morning at Faith Lutheran Church, 507 New Byhalia Road in Collierville.
Memorial contributions can be made in Mrs. Vickers name to the Memphis Tigers Scholarship Fund.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Oct. 3, 2019