Nancy J. (Church) Bokoske

Fort Lauderdale, FL - Nancy J. (Church) Bokoske, 81, died on September 16, 2020 following a long illness.

She leaves behind her devoted husband of 60 years, C. Kevin Bokoske; a daughter, Sharon Teitelbaum of Arlington, VA; a son, Douglas Bokoske (Mary) of Portland, OR; grandchildren Drew Teitelbaum, Caroline Teitelbaum, Jill Teitelbaum, Jonathan Teitelbaum, Charlie Bokoske, Iris Bokoske; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Marie Condon and brother Jack Church.

A native of Framingham, MA, she was the oldest child of Kenneth R. Church and Mary C. (Fee) Church. She lived for many years in Bristol, CT, then Memphis, TN, where she worked for Chi Omega Fraternity, and finally settled in Fort Lauderdale. A natural leader with a sharp wit, Nanny, as she was affectionately called by her family, was fiercely loyal and could light up any room she walked into. Her holiday meals were legendary, and she truly loved entertaining her family and sharing her gift for laughter. A private memorial service was held for the family. Arrangements were under Fred Hunter's Downtown Fort Lauderdale Home.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
September 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Charlie Minor
Acquaintance
