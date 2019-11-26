Services
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Ronk Funeral Home - Alamo
106 South Bells Street
Alamo, TN 38001
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Ronk Funeral Home - Alamo
106 South Bells Street
Alamo, TN 38001
View Map
Nancy Jane Fewell Richardson passed away on November 23,2019 at her home where she was so lovingly cared for by her son Kevin and his wife Greta. She was born August 23,1936 to James Edwards and Minnie Belle Barcroft Fewell in Crockett Mills, Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband- P.G.Richardson,and her siblings(Betty Fewell Clark, Jimmy Fewell, Johnny Fewell and Danny Fewell. She is survived by her sons Rodney(Mareta) Richardson of Nashville and Kevin(Greta) Richardson of Memphis. Three grandsons Kevin (Jenna) of Memphis, Daniel(Bridget) of Houston, Texas and Evan of Franklin, Tennessee. One granddaughter, Brandy(Michael) Hernandez of Kenner, Louisiana. Two great granddaughters Emerie Beth Richardson of Memphis and Samantha Mae Richardson of Houston, Texas. Gran loved her family with all of her heart.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019
