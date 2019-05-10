|
Nancy Jean Stallings
Memphis - Nancy Jean Stallings (9/16/47-5/6/19) died peacefully at home in her sleep on Monday. She leaves behind the love of her life, and husband of 36 years, Dr. John Morris Stallings, three sons Brian Ziskind of Senatobia, Mississippi, Greg Ziskind (wife Hollie) of Memphis, and Mark Ziskind (wife Lanie) of Atlanta, Georgia, as well as five grandchildren, Molly, Lucca, Leo, Liam, and Eli.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Sidney A. and Mrs. Dorothy Cohn, and her brother, Dr. Richard A. Cohn. Nancy earned a degree from University of Tennessee, Chattanooga, in early childhood education. She was also a trained gestalt therapist and certified shadow work facilitator. In more recent years, Nancy enjoyed being a social historian, avid reader, and enthusiastic yogi. Since successfully battling breast cancer in the year 2000, she had a habit of buying herself roses every week to celebrate life.
Nancy's lasting legacy is her unique ability to find common ground and shared experience with everyone she met. Nancy loved to laugh, cultivated countless friendships, and, above all else, treasured the time she spent with those she loved. Her favorite place in the world was at the beach with her family and extended family. We like to believe that even now she's enjoying that view of the horizon.
Nancy was celebrated with a funeral at Temple Israel in Memphis at 11:30 am on May 8, with graveside service immediately following at Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to The Baddour Center at www.baddour.org.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 10, 2019