Nancy Jo Bell Hamilton
Formerly of Memphis - Funeral services for Mrs. Nancy Jo Bell Hamilton formerly of Memphis, Tennessee will be conducted on Thursday, October 24, 2019 a 1:00 p.m. at the Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis. Visitation will take place on Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Nancy graduated from Central High School and was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart Joseph A. Hamilton on December 30, 1956. She had worked and attended Belleview Baptist Church.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019