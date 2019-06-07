|
|
Nancy Jo Lawrence Bigger
Marion - Nancy Jo Lawrence Bigger, age 76, passed away on June 4 at Methodist-Germanton Hospital. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Myrel Lawrence, and sister Patricia. She was a devoted wife and mother to husband, Eddie, sons Ted (Lisa), Larry (Loraine), Jim (Dana) and David (Dara), and "Nana" to grandchildren Sully (Audrey), Hayley (Denton), Anna, Jackson, Jake, Wyly and Bailey. She is also survived by her loving brother Willard (Linda) Lawrence.
Nancy was a devoted member of First Presbyterian Church of West Memphis, a regular participant in Community Bible Study and a true servant of Christ.
Visitation is Friday, June 7 6:00-8:00 p.m. and services are Saturday, June 8 at 10:00 a.m. Both will be held at First Presbyterian Church in West Memphis. Interment will be at Crittenden Memorial Park in Marion.
Nancy would appreciate any memorials being sent to First Presbyterian or .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 7, 2019