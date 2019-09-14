|
Nancy Johnson Tyndall
Memphis - Nancy Johnson Tyndall, 70, of Memphis, Tennessee, passed away surrounded by family, after a brief illness, on Wednesday, August, 7, 2019, at Methodist University Hospital. She was born in Wilmington, Delaware, on July 27, 1949, the daughter of Col. E. N. and Thelma Townsend Tyndall. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her biological father, Franklin William Hazzard and her brother John Franklin Hazzard. She is survived by her sisters Barbara Tyndall Seltmann (Jim), of Hickory, North Carolina; Sandra Tyndall Davis (Michael), of Cumming, Georgia; Susan Tyndall Strnad of Aptos, California; and Patricia Tyndall Owings (Marvin), of Hendersonville, North Carolina. She is also survived by nine nieces and nephews, eighteen great-nieces and nephews, and one great-great-nephew.
Nancy was a 4-year Air Force veteran and worked the rest of her working years with insurance company billings and/or collections. She retired from Methodist University Hospital in that capacity. Nancy dedicated her life to stray and abandoned animals, fostering and adopting many fortunate cats and dogs (and even rabbits) along the way. Her unselfish dedication to rescue animals, and helping all animals that couldn't help themselves, was well known.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 3-5 pm at Family Funeral Care, 4925 Summer Avenue. A private burial will be held at a later date, in Georgetown, Delaware, at the family cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mewtopia, Imminent Danger German Shepherd Rescue, and the Memphis-Shelby County Humane Society.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 14, 2019