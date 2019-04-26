|
|
Nancy Kinnett O'Neill
Germantown, TN
Nancy Kinnett O'Neill, 79, of Germantown, Tennessee entered heaven on April 22, 2019 surrounded by her family after a long battle with Corticobasal Degeneration. Nancy loved her children and grandchildren more than anything in this world. She also enjoyed playing tennis, working out, and traveling…especially with her tennis friends to Destin, Florida each year. Nancy attended Lausanne School for Girls from kindergarten through the eleventh grade and graduated Central High School in 1957. She then attended Lindenwood College and Memphis State University. She was Cotton Princess in 1958, a member of the Duration Fine Arts Club, and enjoyed volunteer work at the Memphis Women's Exchange. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Parks & Elizabeth (McSwain) Kinnett, and her sister Libby Rappa. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Ronald Michael O'Neill, and her sisters, Grace Tappan (Tommy) and Florence Kinnett. Additionally, she is survived by four children: Liz Griffith (Jimmy), Stephanie Giovanetti (Tom), Mike O'Neill, Jr. (Beth), and Parks O'Neill, (Kelly); nine grandchildren, Brooke (Bowers), Grace, Collin (Jessica), Catherine, Michael, III (Christi) Neill, Mary Elizabeth, Parks, Jr., and Anna Claire; and two great-grandchildren, Mary Reagan and James, III. Visitation will take place at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, at the Church of the Holy Apostles, 1380 Wolf River Blvd, Collierville, Tennessee followed by funeral services at 10:30 a.m.. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Nancy's memory to the Ave Maria Home in Bartlett or .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 26, 2019