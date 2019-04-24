Services
Roller Family Funeral Home
3651 Austin Peay
Memphis, TN 38128
(901) 371-9500
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Roller Family Funeral Home
3651 Austin Peay
Memphis, TN 38128
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Roller Family Funeral Home
3651 Austin Peay
Memphis, TN 38128
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Sutton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy L. Eastman Gordon Sutton

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nancy L. Eastman Gordon Sutton Obituary
Nancy L. Eastman Gordon Sutton

Bartlett

Nancy L. Eastman Gordon Sutton, 80, of Bartlett, TN, passed away on April 20, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, James F. Sutton. Nancy is survived by her son, John Gordon (Demetra), her 2 step sons, Steve and Larry Sutton; her daughter, Debra Forrester (Mike); her 2 step daughters, Vickie Garrison and Vici Sutton; her 3 grandchildren, Johnathan "J.T." Forrester, Shona Gordon, and Michael Forrester; and her great-grandchild, Brynleigh Forrester. Visitation will be held at Roller Family Funeral Home, 3651 Austin Peay, Memphis, TN, on Friday, April 26, 2019, 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, with a funeral service immediately following. The family requests in lieu of flowers for memorials to be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, (800) 533-CURE (2873). Online memorials may be made at www.RollerFuneralHomes.com/Memphis.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now