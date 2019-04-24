|
Nancy L. Eastman Gordon Sutton
Bartlett
Nancy L. Eastman Gordon Sutton, 80, of Bartlett, TN, passed away on April 20, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, James F. Sutton. Nancy is survived by her son, John Gordon (Demetra), her 2 step sons, Steve and Larry Sutton; her daughter, Debra Forrester (Mike); her 2 step daughters, Vickie Garrison and Vici Sutton; her 3 grandchildren, Johnathan "J.T." Forrester, Shona Gordon, and Michael Forrester; and her great-grandchild, Brynleigh Forrester. Visitation will be held at Roller Family Funeral Home, 3651 Austin Peay, Memphis, TN, on Friday, April 26, 2019, 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, with a funeral service immediately following. The family requests in lieu of flowers for memorials to be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, (800) 533-CURE (2873). Online memorials may be made at www.RollerFuneralHomes.com/Memphis.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 24, 2019