Nancy Lynn Gatlin
Olive Branch - Nancy Lynn Gatlin, 73, of Olive Branch, MS, passed away on June 13, 2019, following a courageous battle with cancer.
A Celebration of Life Service will be at 2 PM Friday, June 21 at Buntyn Presbyterian Church located at 561 South Prescott St.in Memphis, TN. A gathering of family and friends will follow at the church.
Nancy was born in New Albany, MS on February 2, 1946. She was a 1964 graduate of Myrtle High School where she served as Valedictorian. She continued her education and received a bachelor's degree from The University of Mississippi , a master's degree in Library Science from Peabody College of Vanderbilt University and was awarded an Honorary Doctorate from Southern College of Optometry.
Nancy served as the Director of Library Services for Southern College of Optometry for 39 years. She enjoyed traveling, sports and fishing. Nancy will be remembered as an outstanding basketball player and an excellent cook, with an admiration for Julia Child.
Nancy is survived by her loving wife of 29 years, Kelly Johnson of Olive Branch; her beloved nephew, Curtis (Lauren) Huffstatler of Oxford, a host of long-time friends and her loyal Welsh Terrier, "Jesse James".
Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, Curtis and Edna VanDevender Gatlin and her beloved sister, Rosemary Gatlin Huffstatler.
Memorials honoring Nancy may be directed to Old Oak Grove Church in Myrtle, MS or Fairhaven Volunteer Fire Department in Olive Branch.
The family of Nancy wishes to thank Debra J. Toliver, Jamie Chapman, the staff of 3rd floor north, Germantown Methodist Hospital, Buntyn Presbyterian Church and the many family members and friends for their love and support.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 21, 2019