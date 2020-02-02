|
|
Nancy Lynn (Sisson) Wilson
Memphis - Nancy Lynn (Sisson) Wilson, age 74, longtime resident of Memphis,Tn. formerly of Batesville Ms. passed away peacefully at The Highlands LLC in Memphis on Sunday, January 26, 2020 after an extended period of declining health. She was laid to rest on Saturday, Feb 1, 2020. Forest Hill Funeral Home & Memorial Park had charge of the arrangements. Nancy was born on April 29, 1945 in Fulton Ky. to Ruth (Sinclair) Sisson and Otis Mack Sisson. She is survived by her loving husband, of 55 years, one daughter, Jessica (David) Chapman, of Memphis Tn, one faithful son, Bobby (Angie) Wilson, one sister, Carolyn (Jimmy) Palmertree, three grandchildren, Zane Wilson, 21, Summer Wilson 19, Joshua Ellsworth, 19, all of Batesville, MS.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020