|
|
Nancy Marie Hood Neely
Olive Branch, MS - Nancy Marie Hood Neely, 67 , a retired Teacher of Coahoma County and Lee Academy, died May 9, 2019 at her home. Visitation is Saturday May 11, 2019, 10:00 A.M. - 12:00 P.M. at Church of Christ in Clarksdale, MS. Funeral services are 12:00 P.M. Saturday at Church of Christ in Clarksdale, MS with burial in the Oakridge Cemetery. Meredith-Nowell Funeral Home in Clarksdale, MS is handling the arrangements.
Mrs. Neely attended Mississippi College for Women, received her Bachelor's Degree at Mississippi State University and Master's Degree in Special Education at Delta State University. She was a lifetime member of Clarksdale Church of Christ. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma Retired Teachers Association and received many awards such as CCHS Star Teacher, Teacher of the Year and District Teacher of the Year. She was nominated for Teacher of the Year for the state of Mississippi. She retired from teaching in 2015. She received the DAR Good Citizenship Recipient two years in a row at CCHS. She was a mentor teacher and active sponsor for many educational programs including Beta Club, Deca Club, Senior Sponsor, Student Council, Homecoming Sponsor and many more. She earned a BS in Home Economics and Master's in Special Education. She taught Home Economics, Science, Special Education, Life Skills and Computer. She was a Vocational and Technical Education Director. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She touched many lives throughout her career because of her dedication to her students.
Survivors include her husband of 46 years Grey L. Neely, Jr. of Olive Branch, MS; daughter Rose Marie Neely Bennett (Craig) of Olive Branch, MS; brother Tildon Wayne Hood (Kimberly) of Oakridge, TN; nieces Elizabeth Deaton and Laura Jane Hood; grandchildren Timothy Bennett, Blake Bennett, Dylan Bennett, Brice McKiddy, Sierra McKiddy, Raistlin McKiddy and Tristan McKiddy.
She was preceded in death by her parents Tildon "Pappy" and Rose Marie Couch Hood and sister Rebecca Hood-Adams.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 12, 2019