Nancy Sprunt Mathes, died Sunday, June 14, 2020. Nancy lived her life with enthusiasm, determination, and joy.



She was the youngest of four children born to Dr. William and Edna Sprunt in Winston Salem, NC. Her birthday, March 31, 1926 was near Easter- so her father told her siblings that they had brought home a little bunny. From that day on, she was known as Bunny to family members and close friends.



Nancy attended Randolph Macon College for Girls in Virginia. Her favorite story was when she took flying lessons - the school had to change their handbook since this was the first student to fly a plane! On her first solo, she wrecked in a cornfield and her Daddy had to reimburse the farmer for his lost crop. After two years at Randolph Macon, she transferred to Columbia University in New York where she earned her BSN in Nursing. This is where she met her future husband, Dr. Gordon L. Mathes. Nancy loved being a nurse in New York and frequently got free Broadway Tickets from her patients, many of whom were celebrities. They finally settled in Memphis, Tennessee where Gordon practiced Urology. They were lifelong members of Second Presbyterian Church.



She spent her life raising her three children; Dr. Gordon Mathes, Jr (Linda) of Rocky Mount, NC; Nan Sprouse (Randy) of Knoxville, TN; and Dr. Ben Mathes (Pui) of Dawsonville, GA. She also leaves eight grandchildren and many great grandchildren! Nancy was an excellent cook, an accomplished bridge player, and a trophy winning golfer and tennis player. She was a past President of the Memphis Medical Auxillary and of Laurelwood Garden Club. She was active in her Church Circle and the Woman's Exchange of Memphis. Every occasion was always worth celebrating. She and her husband, Gordon, could out dance anyone and put the rest of us to shame!



The world on this side of Heaven will be a bit quieter and not as colorful now that she has left us. Proverbs 31 states, "She is clothed with strength and dignity; she can laugh at the days to come…her children arise and call her blessed." That sums up Nancy Mathes. Her last breath on earth was June 14, 2020, but her true life in Heaven begins now. We will see you again and we love you dearly.



There will be a private burial on June 18th with a celebration of her life coming at a later date.



The family requests that any memorials go to Ben's ministry - Mission Hope, 2555 Northwinds Parkway, Alpharetta, GA. 30009













