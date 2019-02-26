Nancy Richards Donohue



Cordova, TN



Nancy Richards Donohue, a dedicated daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother died peacefully, surrounded by family and loved ones, on February 23, 2019. The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, February 27th from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis; with the funeral following on Thursday, February 28th at 10:30am at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 8151 Chimneyrock Road in Cordova.



Nancy faced her battle with leukemia with the same quiet determination and resolve that she exhibited throughout her life. She was born to Frederick Dale Richards and Grace Jacqueline Campbell in Memphis, TN on August 16, 1956. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, where she was a dedicated servant as a pre-catechumenate instructor. A 1974 graduate of Overton High School, she attended Memphis State University before starting her 36 year career as large group Sales Executive at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee. During her insurance career, she achieved many honors and was a multiple year President's Club recipient. Nancy was well known throughout the Memphis insurance community and respected as a trustworthy resource for her extensive knowledge and dedication. Nancy gave back to the Memphis community belonging to many organizations serving as an officer of the Kiwanis Club of Memphis and achieving Volunteer of the Year for the American Diabetes Association.



Of all her many accomplishments she was most proud of her daughter, Lisa; son, Rob; and her 30 year marriage to Robert F. Donohue ("Bob"). Her grandchildren knew her as "Mimi" and she was their comforting spirit, ready to lend an ear to listen or a lap to comfort. They will miss their time at the lake, trips to the beach and telling her tales of extraordinary fishing adventures. Her loving family and many friends will remember her as the steady force with a kind, gentle and generous spirit.



Nancy leaves behind her husband Bob, daughter Lisa Fields (Jeb), son Rob Donohue, father Dale Richards (Margaret), mother Jackie Cole, sisters Debbie Heisey and Carol Bonnette, brothers Greg Richards (Lynn) and John Richards (Jill), a host of nieces and nephews; and three grandchildren; Sarah Mae, Campbell and Quinn Fields.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to 's Jerome L. Greene Family Center; New York, NY or . Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary