Nancy Riggs Abernathy



Memphis - Nancy Riggs Abernathy died at home at the age of 85 on April 14, 2019. She was born in Mountain City, TN on February 8, 1934 to Dr. James and Sue Riggs. After graduating from Messick High School in 1952 and attending Memphis State University she married Taylor Abernathy, her high school sweetheart. During the marriage that lasted almost 65 years they raised two sons, Taylor and Lee.



Nancy was a kind, gentle soul and a caring and encouraging wife, mother and grandmother. She was a wonderful home maker and loved her many pets. She enjoyed fishing and collecting a wide range of things. She was active with the Mid-South Peace & Justice Center for many years where she was involved in grassroots efforts to mobilize in support of racial justice and nuclear non-proliferation. The Center has always remained close to her heart.



In addition to her husband and sons, Nancy leaves behind two brothers (Hugh and Ray Clark) and a sister (Sally Derr) along with two daughters-in-law (Amy Abernathy and Kathy Abernathy), four granddaughters and three grandsons-in-law.



She donated her body to the Genesis Foundation in hopes of helping others. Please join the family for a celebration of Nancy's life this Saturday, June 22nd, from 2 to 4 at Memorial Park, located at 5668 Poplar Ave.



The world was a better place with her in it and she will be truly missed.



The family requests that, in Nancy's honor, memorial donations be sent to the Mid-South Peace & Justice Center at 3573 Southern Ave, Memphis, TN 38111. Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary