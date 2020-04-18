Services
Walker's Funeral Home
120 W Franklin St
Chapel Hill, NC 27516
(919) 942-3861
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Schwam Williams


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Schwam Williams Obituary
Nancy Schwam Williams

Chapel Hill, NC - Nancy Schwam Williams—world traveler, insurance saleswoman, avid reader, gardener, seamstress, pianist, and loving mother of two daughters—died at her home in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, on April 3. The cause was peripheral neuropathy.

Born Nancy Schwam in Memphis, Tennessee on May 18, 1939, Ms. Williams wed Hubert Billingsley in 1955 and had a daughter, Carole Camille (Mimi), in October of that year; the marriage ended in divorce. From 1956 to 1958 she attended the University of Florida; later she would earn certifications and a degree from the Wharton School of Business. In 1960 she wed Thomas Ames Ehninger, an advertising creative, in Chicago; their daughter, Lauren Dana, was born in December of 1961.

Following a move to Simsbury, Connecticut in 1968, Ms. Williams became an insurance agent at Mass Mutual in Springfield, Massachusetts. The couple moved to St. Thomas, USVI in 1985, where they ran their own advertising and insurance agency; four years later they survived Hurricane Hugo. The marriage ended in Mr. Ehninger's 1995 death in Beaufort, South Carolina.

In 1996 Ms. Williams married James Robert Williams and moved to La Jolla, California, where Mr. Williams headed Kearny Mesa Toyota. The couple roamed the globe and settled in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, where Mr. Williams died in 2012. Survivors include her sister, Carolyn Bernard, of Memphis, Tennessee; her two daughters; and two grandsons, Bennett and Reid Fallow.

Memorial gifts to UNC Hospice may be made online at go.unc.edu/unchospice; checks (payable to Medical Foundation of NC) may be mailed to 123 West Franklin Street, Suite 510, Chapel Hill, NC 27516.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -