|
|
Nancy "Jane" Stroud
Millington, TN
Nancy "Jane" Stroud, 83, of Millington, TN passed away March 13, 2019. She was a longtime member of East Acres Baptist Church and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She is survived by her husband, Melvin Stroud, Sr.; daughter, Brenda (Jessie) Ferrell; son, Melvin E. (Cindy) Stroud, Jr.; sisters, Evelyn Poag, Doris Sanders, Joan Erwin, Jeanette (Richard) Daniel, Florence (Dick) Gadomski, Sarah (Bud) Bringle, Mary Rose (Sammy) Laxton and June (Doug) Jones; brothers, John Henry (Carolyn) Smith and Walter (Bonnie) Smith; three grandchildren; Jeff Stroud, Jason (Melissa) Ferrell, Melissa (Trip Domino) Carpenter; four great-grandchildren; Griffin Stroud, Gentry Stroud, Anniston Carpenter and Levi Ferrell. The family will receive friends Saturday (Mar 16) from 1pm until the service at 2pm at the Millington Chapel. Interment to follow in Helen Crigger Cemetery. Any memorials may be made to East Acres Baptist Church in Millington, TN.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 15, 2019