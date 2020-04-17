Services
Nancy Sue Brooks Gilbert


1943 - 2020
Nancy Sue Brooks Gilbert Obituary
Nancy Sue Brooks Gilbert

Nancy Sue Brooks Gilbert was born on April 2, 1943 in Memphis, Tennessee and passed away March 26, 2020 in Canton, Georgia from complications of Covid-19. She was tiny but mighty.

She was a devoted wife, sister, aunt, daughter and friend. You could always count on her to remember All special occasions and was known for her M and M cookies.

She attended Central High School and Memphis State University where she was always involved in theater.

Her first job was as a disc jockey for an all-girls radio station, WHER, in Memphis. She then fulfilled her dream of getting a job as a stewardess for Delta Airlines where she worked from the '60's into the '70's. After that she worked as office manager for Gifford Realty in Atlanta, Georgia for 30+ years.

In 1969 she married the love of her life, Gerald K. Gilbert, who loved her dearly all their 53+ years together. They loved to travel covering all 50 states and every continent. Their favorites being Bavaria and Austria.

She is preceded in death by her loving parents Betty and Bob Daubs.

She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Gerald Keith Gilbert; her sisters, Beth Brooks Towery, Carol Daubs Capocaccia; 2 nieces; 2 nephews; 5 great-nieces; and 1 great-nephew.

We feel at peace knowing that she is now with the angels that she always felt a close connection to.

Memorial donations made in Nancy's memory may be sent to at 501 St. Jude Place; Memphis, TN 38105 or a charity of the donor's choosing.

Due to current events and social distancing a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to the staff of Roper Funeral Home & Crematory in Jasper. Online condolences can be made at www.roperfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
