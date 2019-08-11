|
Nancy Woods Muse
- - Nancy Woods Muse, 93, died Sunday, August 4, 2019. She was born in Memphis on May 20, 1926, the middle child of Everett D. and Jessie Adams Woods. She attended Idlewild Elementary School and graduated from Lausanne School when it was on Central near Belvedere. She attended Southwestern at Memphis, now Rhodes College, where she was a member of Chi Omega. After two years at Southwestern, she enrolled at the Memphis Academy of Art. She was an active member of the Junior League but resigned as a sustainer. She married Kruger E. Muse in 1957, and the couple had two daughters. A lifelong artist, she will be remembered by many for her children's portraits. She had antique booths in various venues over the years and, in her late sixties, took a part-time position in the Pink Palace gift shop, where she remained well into her eighties.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of thirty years, Kruger E. Muse, and her sister, Jessie Woods Falls. She is survived by her brother, Everett D. Woods, Jr. of Neenah, WI; daughters Nancy Woods Muse and Sarah Muse Boywid (Bill), both of Memphis; three grandchildren, William Boywid (Elizabeth), Christopher Boywid (Laura), and Katie Branson (Rick); and four great-grandchildren, Odin, Bambi Rose, Dexter, and Dauphine Violetta.
An informal celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the ballroom of the Pink Palace Museum.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to MIFA, the Church Health Center, or the organization of the donor's choice.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 11, 2019