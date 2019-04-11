|
|
Naomi "Sallie" Foster
Memphis, TN
Naomi "Sallie" Foster, age 72, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019 in Memphis, TN. Sallie was born in Clarksdale, MS on September 15, 1946. She is survived by her brother Floyd W. Foster (Wes), nephew Robert Cord Foster (Roxanne) and niece Elizabeth Britt Foster. She will be dearly missed by her childhood and longtime friend Patty Matthews-Fraser of Hernando, MS. She was pre-deceased by her parents Georgia Ophelia and Ernest Hall Foster and her brother Milton H. Foster (Shorty). Over a 40 year distinguished career, Sallie held the position of Executive Assistant to the President and CEO of Le Bonheur Children's Medical Center, Le Bonheur Health Systems and the Urban Child Institute. The Memphis Chapter of Professional Secretaries International honored her with the prestigious Secretary of the Year award in 1984. Sallie loved music, art and theater. She enjoyed attending symphony concerts, playing piano, singing and was a member of the Second Presbyterian Church choir for more than 30 years. A Memorial Service for Sallie will be held in the Chapel at Second Presbyterian Church 4055 Poplar Avenue Memphis, Tennessee on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. A reception will be held in the Salmon Room following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Music Ministry at Second Presbyterian Church.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 11, 2019