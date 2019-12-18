|
Naomi Ruth Day Edmonds
Memphis - Naomi Ruth Day Edmonds, 96, went to be with the Lord December 16, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Oscar H. Edmonds, Jr on September 11, 2008, after 63 years of marriage. Mrs. Edmonds was born in Clinton, Tennessee, June 29, 1923. After high school and before entering college, she was employed as a secretary by the War Department, Oak Ridge, Tennessee, during the production of the Atom Bomb. Mrs. Edmonds attended the University of Tennessee where she met and married Oscar Edmonds, Jr. They moved from Knoxville, Tennessee to Memphis in 1953. Mrs. Edmonds was a former member of Eudora Baptist Church where she was active for many years in the Children's Department and the Missions Program. She later became a member of Germantown Baptist Church where she has been a member from 1988 to the present. Mrs. Edmonds was a former member of the Duration Club, The Symphony League and was the 1976 Queen of PTAH Society of the Cotton Carnival. Mr. and Mrs. Edmonds enjoyed traveling, having toured many countries around the world as well as the United States.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents Judson Monroe Day and Mable Brewster Day, brothers Fred and Lawrence Day, all of East Tennessee. She is survived by two sons; Oscar H. Edmonds, III (Jennifer) of Germantown, Jerry Edmonds (Susan) of Destin, FL.; four Grandchildren, Brian Edmonds (Haley), Michelle Perrigin (Ben), Lauren Edmonds, Wesley Edmonds (Kate Reiber) and six Great Grandchildren; Davis, Seaton, Parker, Robert Edmonds and Asher and Piper Perrigin.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, December 21 from 9:00 am until the time of the funeral at 10:00 am at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis. The burial will immediately follow where Mrs. Edmonds will be laid to rest next to her husband.
Memorials may be made to Germantown Baptist Church 9450 Poplar Germantown 28139 or to the Dr. Ken Story Christian Ministry Scholarship Fund, Union University, 1050 University Drive, Jackson, TN 38305.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019