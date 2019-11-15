Services
Narmel H. Browning age 84 of Maryville, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Preceded in death by: Husband, James L. Browning; Parents, Chriss & Martha Anderson; Grandparents, William D. & Martha (Ramey) Anderson and George W. & Mary K. (Sanders) Anderson; Sisters, Virginia Atchley, Pearl Giles, and Mary Smalley; Brothers, Elmer Anderson, Andrew Jackson Anderson, Bill Anderson, and Carson Jr. Anderson. Survivors include: Sons, Ronald Browning of Maryville and Richard Browning of Lexington, KY; Grandchildren, Andrew & Meredith Browning; Sister, Betty Mitchell; Brothers, JC Anderson and Lowell Anderson; many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends from 1:00 until 3:00 PM, Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Smith West Chapel. Family and friends will assemble for graveside service and interment at 12:00 PM, Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Oakwood Cemetery in Milan, TN. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -