Services
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 873-0123
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
West Union Cumberland Presbyterian Church
Service
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
2:00 PM
West Union Cumberland Presbyterian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Nathan Bradley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nathan "Harold" Bradley Sr.


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nathan "Harold" Bradley Sr. Obituary
Nathan "Harold" Bradley, Sr.

Millington - Nathan "Harold" Bradley, Sr., 84, of Millington, TN, passed away March 29, 2020. Mr. Bradley was a retired lab analyst from DuPont and member of West Union Cumberland Presbyterian Church. The widower of Carolyn Roberts Bradley, he is survived by his daughters, Carla (Mike) Bradley Horton of Eads, TN and Marsha Bradley of Bartlett, TN; son, Nathan H. Bradley, Jr. of Millington, TN; brother, Charles Arthur Bradley of Brighton, TN; step-brother, Bill Robison; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Friday (Apr 3) from 1:00pm until the service at 2:00pm at West Union Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Interment is private. More info available online at MunfordFuneralHome.com

Munford Funeral Home

Millington Chapel

(901) 873-0123
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nathan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -