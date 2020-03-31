|
Nathan "Harold" Bradley, Sr.
Millington - Nathan "Harold" Bradley, Sr., 84, of Millington, TN, passed away March 29, 2020. Mr. Bradley was a retired lab analyst from DuPont and member of West Union Cumberland Presbyterian Church. The widower of Carolyn Roberts Bradley, he is survived by his daughters, Carla (Mike) Bradley Horton of Eads, TN and Marsha Bradley of Bartlett, TN; son, Nathan H. Bradley, Jr. of Millington, TN; brother, Charles Arthur Bradley of Brighton, TN; step-brother, Bill Robison; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Friday (Apr 3) from 1:00pm until the service at 2:00pm at West Union Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Interment is private. More info available online at MunfordFuneralHome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020