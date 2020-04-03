Resources
Nathaniel Carrington Crawford, 19, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020. Nathaniel was born on August 26, 2000 in Memphis, Tennessee. Nathaniel was a graduate of Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering (MASE). He was a sophomore and attended the University of Memphis through the U.S. Army Reserve.

Nathaniel was preceded in death by his mother, Daphne Michelle Crawford. He leaves behind his sister, Nadeleine Claire Crawford; grandmother, Evelyn M. Crawford; uncle, Willie C. Miles Jr.; and aunt, Evelyn B. Phillips, as well as cousins, mentors, and friends.

Visitation will be held Saturday, April 4, 2020 from 9-10. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Nathaniel was an impeccable, magnetic, compassionate and intelligent young man who impacted everyone he encountered. His remarkable and unforgettable presence has left a void in all who knew him. We who knew and loved you say Rest in Peace. Rest in Eternal Peace.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020
