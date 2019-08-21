|
|
Neal Barret (Barry) Gilmore
Memphis - Neal Barret (Barry) Gilmore died at the age of 50 on August 15, 2019, surrounded by friends and family, after a four-month battle with liver failure and metastatic cancer.
He is survived by his wife, Dr. Tracey Marks Fink-Gilmore, who cared for him tirelessly during the four months after his diagnosis; his daughters, Kathryn Elisabeth (Katy) Gilmore, Zoe Irene Gilmore, and Phoebe Marissa Fink-Gilmore, of whom he could not be more proud; his mother, Sue Chaney Gilmore of Nashville, Tennessee; and his brother and sister, Marc Bradley Gilmore and Chaney Gilmore Cruze of Nashville, Tennessee (and their spouses and a host of nieces and nephews).
Barry was, first and foremost, a loving husband and father, but his gifts and talents did not end there. He was also a consummate educator and school administrator, having started teaching in the classroom like so many other family members before him (including his mother, who was his professional and personal role model), but then having obtained an Ed.D. from Vanderbilt University and transitioned to school administration. His ultimate position was that of Assistant Head of School for Teaching and Learning at Hutchison School in Memphis. The Hutchison community was one he treasured immensely for its mission, its goodness, and for the richness it brought to his life.
Barry was also an author, having written numerous books on such things as plagiarism (what it is and is not) and how to teach teenagers, as well as a gifted speaker and presenter.
Barry was a noted musician who played too many instruments for most people to count, including the hammered dulcimer. He focused on Irish and Scottish folk music and was in a number of bands over the decades prior to his death with some of his closest friends.
Barry loved to travel, to cook, to attend sporting events, to read, to go to movies with his family - he loved and treasured all of the parts of his life that had real value. His theme during the four months after he was diagnosed was gratitude. He lived life deeply up until the very end and will be deeply missed by his immediate and broader family and by his entire community.
A memorial service will be held at Hutchison School on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Barry's family's trust for the benefit of his wife and children at https://www.gofundme.com/f/barry-gilmore-and-family or Hutchison School's Barry Gilmore Fund for Teaching and Learning.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019