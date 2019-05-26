Services
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nell Hicks Bowie


1928 - 2019
Nell Hicks Bowie Obituary
Nell Hicks Bowie

Memphis - Nell Hicks Bowie, 91, died May 23, 2019 after a short illness surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Bowie was born on the 15th of May,1928 in Natchitoches, LA to Leonard E. And Jewel Hicks. Nell attended Northwestern State College in Natchitoches, LA. She married William "Dub" Clifton Bowie on June 3, 1946. Together they raised 4 children and enjoyed 68 years of marriage. Traveling throughout Southern Louisiana, Nell and Dub opened and managed golf courses, Dub as golf-pro and Nell working the pro-shop. Eventually, the team made their way to Memphis, TN in 1966 when Dub accepted a job for the Memphis Park Commission to manage all Memphis city courses.

Nell was a kind and forgiving soul who taught her family with patience and grace. An incredible Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother, survived by daughters Gwendolyn Collier (Edward H. Collier) of Germantown and Rebecca Rivalto (Michael A. Rivalto) of Memphis, sons William C. Bowie Jr. (Marty) of Jackson, TN and W. Craig Bowie of Memphis, grandsons Edward H. Collier Jr (Katie)of Germantown, W. Jeffrey Collier (Emily) of Chattanooga, Dallas G. Manley of Senatobia, MS, and Dustin W. Crutcher of Derby, KS, granddaughters Emily E. Bowie of Jackson, TN and Ashlee Nell Rivalto of Memphis and great-granddaughters Mary Caroline Collier, Madeleine Collier, and Jane Collier of Germantown, and Caroline Collier and Mary Charles Collier of Chattanooga, and sister Peggy Carson of Atlanta, GA. She was preceded in death by her husband William "Dub" C. Bowie. They were all her favorites and she was their's.

A visitation will be held at 10AM followed by an 11AM memorial service in her honor at Church of the Holy Communion on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 26, 2019
