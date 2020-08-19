1/1
Nell Hudson Fundo
1939 - 2020
{ "" }
Memphis - Nell Hudson Fundo, age 81, passed away on August 16, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Memphis, TN. Nell was born on July 27, 1939 to the late Dr. Jules Rozier Hudson and Mrs. Rosa Stalm Hudson. Nell had a younger brother Dr. Joseph Stalm Hudson who preceded her in death at the age of 70. She was the widow of Mr. Francis P. Fundo.

She was a graduate from St. Agnes Academy. She later attended Miller Hawkins Business School. Nell retired with 30 years of service from the State of Tennessee DHS.

Nell is survived by a host of nieces and nephews, and a few close friends, Jack and Laurinda Ingram, Malloy Kline, Mary Jane Young, Mary Fury, and Janet Maloney. Nell also had the help of some wonderful caregivers, Patricia Golden and Lisa Green.

Funeral mass will be held on Thursday, August 20 at 1:00pm at the Catholic Church of the Holy Spirit, 2300 Hickory Crest Drive in Memphis. She will be entombed in the Mausoleum in Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Agnes Academy, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or other charity.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
Catholic Church of the Holy Spirit
Funeral services provided by
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
9017250100
