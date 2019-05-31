Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Germantown Baptist Church
9450 Poplar Avenue
Germantown, TN
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Germantown Baptist Church
9450 Poplar Avenue
Germantown, TN
Burial
Following Services
Memorial Park Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN
Germantown - Nell Marie Prince Wales, of Germantown, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 68 years, Jimmie Richard Wales, Sr. Mrs. Wales is survived by her two sons, Jimmie Richard Wales, Jr. (Judy) and John William Wales, three grandchildren, Jonathan Bennett Wales (Tonya), Rebekah Louise Bartlett (Hal) and "Trea" Jimmie Richard Wales III., and six great-grandchildren, Hannah Marie Wales, Ethan Bennett Wales, Timothy Brice Wales, Lola Bartlett, Max Bartlett and Nathaniel Bartlett. Mrs. Wales has been a member for over 50 years at Germantown Baptist Church. She volunteered at church for many activities and groups. After retiring from Sears, she worked at the Pyramid Arena and up until last year at the FedEx Forum as an usher. The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, June 3rd from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Germantown Baptist Church, 9450 Poplar Avenue in Germantown. The burial will immediately follow, via an escorted cortege, at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 31, 2019
