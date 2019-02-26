|
|
Nellie Marie Park
Memphis
Nellie Marie Park was born on October 3rd, 1929 to Bonnie and Johnnie Smith of Saltillo, Mississippi. Together they raised chickens, sewed colorful quilts, and dried sliced peaches on the tin roof. At seventeen years old, Marie moved to New Albany where she worked as an operator for AT&T and eventually met and married James Park, with whom she had two children.
Their daughter Lynda Park worked as a doctor and the head of the emergency room at the Regional Medical Center. Their son Donald Park has served as a United Methodist Pastor for forty-two years. Marie was proud of her children and their commitment to their vocational calling to heal people and care for their neighbors.
Being a good neighbor meant a lot to Marie. When her husband died in 1976, Marie found an extended family in her neighbors, and served her faith community through United Methodist Women and Church Women United.
Marie loved and was deeply loved by her three grandchildren-Courtney Duckworth, Martha Park, and Jack Bearup. Marie grieved her daughter Lynda's passing in 2015, but was always surrounded by the love of her family, neighbors, friends, and the God she loved most of all. She had a big heart, and a green thumb, and never met a stranger. She lived a long life and a big story, all of it woven together by her fierce, undying love, which comforts those she leaves behind.
Marie passed away peacefully on February 22nd , 2019 surrounded by her family. A service celebrating her life will be held at Aldersgate United Methodist Church on Wednesday, February 27th at 11:00, with visitation from 9:30 to 11:00. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to United Methodist Neighborhood Centers at Good Shepherd UMC, 6050 Summer Avenue, 38134.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 26, 2019