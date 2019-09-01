|
|
Nellie Mobley Lofton
Collierville - Nellie Mobley Lofton, 96, of Collierville, passed from this life August 29, 2019 at her home. Mrs. Lofton was born in Fayette, AL to the late George and Cora Dodson Mobley. She was owner and operator of Lofton's Service Station and Grocery, member of Collierville First Baptist Church, Order of the Eastern Star and the Collierville VFW. Mrs. Lofton is survived by sons; George Lofton, Jr. (Elizabeth), Phillip Lofton, two grandchildren; Alan Lofton (Jennifer), Laran Lofton and one great grandchild; Chloe Lofton. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years; George Lofton, two brothers and three sisters. The family will receive friends 1:00pm Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Collierville Funeral Home with Funeral Services to follow at 2:00pm. Burial will be in Magnolia Cemetery in Collierville. Online condolences and memorial tributes can be made at www.ColliervilleFuneral.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 1, 2019