Neva Faye Sullivan
Memphis - Neva Faye McBride Sullivan, lifelong Memphis area resident, died on Friday, May 24, 2019 at the age of 84.
Neva was born on July 19, 1934, one of three children of the late James Edward & Myrtle Weirich Campbell. She graduated from Germantown High School and then graduated from the Baptist School of Nursing. She worked as a medical/surgical floor nurse at St. Francis Hospital on Park Avenue where her earthly life came full circle and death occurred early Friday morning. After retirement she volunteered at the West Clinic caring for and visiting with patients there for treatment, the American Red Cross, and Camp Bluebird. She loved knitting, walking, picnics with her husband and family and a brisk game of dominos! She loved her Lord Jesus Christ and was a longtime member at the former Eudora Baptist Church and since then was a member of Kirby Woods Baptist Church.
Along with her parents, Mrs. Sullivan was also preceded in death by her sister Nora Jennings, brother William Campbell; and first husband Lloyd McBride.
Mrs. Sullivan is survived by her husband of 14 years William E. Sullivan; son Leslie D. "Les" McBride and his wife Cindy; step-daughter Denise (Kenny) Shackelford; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and her niece Linda Braziel.
Family and friends will gather on Thursday, May 30th from nine o'clock in the morning until funeral services begin at ten o'clock all at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN 38119. Pastor David Love will lead the funeral and graveside. The family suggests any financial gifts in Neva's honor be sent to the West Clinic or Samaritan's Purse Operation Christmas Child. Online condolences, floral offerings and directions may be found through www.memphisfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 28, 2019