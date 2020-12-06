1/
Neva Gene Ensminger
Neva Gene Ensminger

Bartlett - Neva Gene Ensminger, went home to be with her Savior on December 3rd, 2020. She was born in Dumas, Arkansas on January 24, 1924 to William and Linnie Stuart.

She was a member of Faith Baptist Church and was an accomplished artist and classical pianist. She is survived by her brother, Bill Stuart, her daughters Penny Finley (Irby), Susan McIntosh (Roy), Tamara Lederman (Randy), and Cousin Bobby Keahey (Jessica). She also leaves 13 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Earl Ensminger, their infant son John Stuart Ensminger, daughter Linda Morris and grandson Jeffrey McIntosh.

Family and friends will gather at Faith Baptist Church, 3855 Germantown Road, Bartlett, Tennessee. Visitation will be at 12:00pm, with services at 1:00pm on Saturday, December 12th. Graveside service will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Olive Branch, Mississippi.

Dr. Danny Sinquefield of Faith Baptist Church will lead all of the days' services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Memphis Union Mission, a charity she was passionate about.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
9017250100
