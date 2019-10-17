|
|
Neva Hook
Palm Bay, FL - Neva Hook passed away peacefully on October 14th, 2019 in Palm Bay Florida. She was born in Birdeye Arkansas in 1932 to the parents of Noah Gordon Akin and Nettie Pearl (Davis) Akin. Neva was raised in the farming community of Coldwater Arkansas. She attended local schools and graduated from Parkin High School. She met her husband William N Hook in Granite City Illinois. After their marriage in 1954 they moved to Memphis TN and in the mid 60s relocated to Berkshire County Massachusetts where she resided in Adams, Berkshire Village and Pittsfield. She had a great work ethic that started early with picking cotton on the farm when she was young. She worked as a skip tracer at credit bureaus in Memphis and North Adams MA. She worked for many years at Berkshire Bank in the commercial accounts section and made a career change to Beloit Jones, first as a grinder then later as a warehouse clerk. She had many hobbies that included knitting, crochet and metal detecting. She was one of eight children and had a great love and devotion for her family. She had a lifelong interest in family history and traced her family history back many generations. After retirement from Beloit Jones she volunteered at the National Archives and assisted many others with their family history research. She was preceded in death by her husband William N. Hook, son W. Greg Hook and her seven brothers and sisters. She is survived by her son Vaughn Hook (Patricia) of Indialantic FL, many much loved nieces and nephews including Wanda Spruill of Mt Morris NY and Rae Rogers of Luray VA with whom she had very special relationships.
Graveside service and burial will be Monday, October 21st at the Akin Cemetery in Cross County Arkansas. Arrangements will be by Thompson-Wilson Funeral Home in Wynne AR. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made in Neva's name to .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019