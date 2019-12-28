|
Newland A. Lesko
Germantown - Newland A. Lesko, 74, of Germantown, TN, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Newland was born and raised in Livermore Falls, ME, the son of the late George and Joyce Timberlake Lesko. He was a graduate of Colby College in Waterville, ME, and was employed by the International Paper Corp. for nearly 42 years, retiring as Executive Vice President of Manufacturing and Technology. He enjoyed and was accomplished at hunting and fishing. He also cherished time spent with family and friends.
Newland is survived by his beloved wife Lisa A. Breedlove Lesko; his children Dirk Lesko of Harpswell, ME, Jani L. Lesko of Chicago, IL, Blake L. Morrison of Memphis, TN, Laura L. Lesko of Germantown, TN, and Christa L. Hawks of Byhalia, MS; his sister Sally Bates of Biddeford, ME; and his grandchildren Dana and Camden Lesko, and Julia and Hunter Morrison. He was predeceased by his brother George Lesko, Jr.
There will be no open services or calling hours. In lieu of flowers, the family would like for people to make donations to the International Paper Employee Relief Fund or . To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.HansFuneralHome.com .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019