Nicholas (Nick) Franklin Turner



Germantown - Nicholas (Nick) Franklin Turner, age 32 went to his forever home in Heaven on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Methodist University Hospital with his mother, sister and cousin Bill at his side. Nick was born on February 8, 1988 at St. Francis Hospital and was a joy to each of our lives from that moment. Nick leaves behind his mother, Janet Luttrell Turner, father F. Robert (Bob) Turner, sister, Ashley Turner and an incredible group of uncles, John, Mike, Joe and Bobby Luttrell, Aunts, Cher, Judy, Janice and cousins, Stephanie (Bill), Christina, Alexis, Jay (Adriana), Angela (Joey), Shannon (Adam), Kimberly (Jeremiah), Michael (Rylee), Gini (Wesley), Rebecca (Trask), Christopher (Kimbely) and a host of second cousins that he loved dearly. Nick enjoyed spending time with his family, his church family, friends, his hot wheels, music and his computer car games to no end. Nick graduated from Germantown High School and continued his education to graduate from three programs at TRC in Smyrna, Tn. Nick will be so very missed, everyone who met him was blessed with his loving and outgoing personality. Nick never met a stranger and was a champion to all that needed him. The world is not as bright without his presence, he made such an impact on the people in his life. The family will have Nick's memorial "Going Home" service at Soul Winners Baptist Church at 2:00 p.m. on October 25,2020. Funeral services will be held in person and livestreamed from Soul Winners Baptist Church Facebook page. Due to Covid-19 for in-person attendance there will be strict physical spacing, and masks are required throughout the service. The family would like to express their heart felt gratitude to Dr. Dana J. Wright and the staff at The Medical Group, Dr. Cassie Adams (Endocrine & Diabetes), Dr. Ajay Dalal (Sutherland Cardiology) and Dr. Alsherbini and the kind and caring staff in Neuro ICU at Methodist University Hospital.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks those who wish to honor Nicholas direct all memorial donations to Soul Winners Baptist Church, 4221 Crump Road, Memphis Tn., 38141.









