Services
Covington Funeral Home - Covington
3499 Highway 51 S
Covington, TN 38019
(901) 476-3757
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Covington Funeral Home - Covington
3499 Highway 51 S
Covington, TN 38019
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Covington Funeral Home - Covington
3499 Highway 51 S
Covington, TN 38019
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nick Wallace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nick Wallace


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nick Wallace Obituary
Nick Wallace

Brighton - Nick Wallace, 75, passed away on Friday, May 17. Mr. Wallace was a member of the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, the owner of SNC Rebuilders, a master storyteller and a NASCAR enthusiast. He is survived by two daughters, Nickie (Steve) Russell of Brighton and Karen (Phillip) Barrows of Memphis; three brothers, Bill Wallace of Brighton, Jim Wallace of Des Arc, AR and Bobby Wallace of Zavalla, TX; one sister, Sara Malley of Oakland, CA; seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Lura Wallace; his wife, Wanda Wallace; one son, Raybo Wallace and one great grandchild, Kristi Wallace. Funeral services for Mr. Wallace will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 24 at the Covington Funeral Home chapel with interment to follow in Magnolia Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 23 at the funeral home. Friends may sign an online guestbook at www.covingtonfuneralhome.com.

Covington Funeral Home 901-476-3757
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now