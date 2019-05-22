|
Nick Wallace
Brighton - Nick Wallace, 75, passed away on Friday, May 17. Mr. Wallace was a member of the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, the owner of SNC Rebuilders, a master storyteller and a NASCAR enthusiast. He is survived by two daughters, Nickie (Steve) Russell of Brighton and Karen (Phillip) Barrows of Memphis; three brothers, Bill Wallace of Brighton, Jim Wallace of Des Arc, AR and Bobby Wallace of Zavalla, TX; one sister, Sara Malley of Oakland, CA; seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Lura Wallace; his wife, Wanda Wallace; one son, Raybo Wallace and one great grandchild, Kristi Wallace. Funeral services for Mr. Wallace will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 24 at the Covington Funeral Home chapel with interment to follow in Magnolia Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 23 at the funeral home. Friends may sign an online guestbook at www.covingtonfuneralhome.com.
Covington Funeral Home 901-476-3757
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 22, 2019