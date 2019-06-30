|
|
Nicklas Russell
- - Nicklas D. Russell went home to be with the Lord on June 24, 2019. He departed earth too soon after a courageous battle against Non-Hodgkins lymphoma. He will be dearly missed by those who loved and cared for him.
Nicklas had a generous nature and always wanted to help his loved ones and people or animals in need. Nick was a music and movie buff, and had a funny sense of humor. Nick was proud of his time served in the Navy, serving his country.
He is survived by his mother Maria Russell, father David Russell; and brothers Will and Dave Russell. A gathering for family and friends will be held at his brother Will's home on July 6th at 1 PM. The family requests any donations to be sent to the West Cancer Clinic. Services entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home and Cremation 901-685-0723.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 30, 2019